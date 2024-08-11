How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11 Published 4:06 am Sunday, August 11, 2024

Kyle Freeland will attempt to control Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves when they take on his Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 2024 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth-best in MLB play with 149 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .412 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (495 total).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

The Braves average MLB’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.243).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schwellenbach is seeking his third straight quality start.

Schwellenbach will try to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2024 Brewers L 10-0 Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers L 8-5 Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano

