How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Published 4:06 am Sunday, August 11, 2024
Kyle Freeland will attempt to control Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves when they take on his Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fifth-best in MLB play with 149 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .412 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Atlanta is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (495 total).
- The Braves are 23rd in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves average MLB’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.243).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Schwellenbach is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Schwellenbach will try to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|8/7/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2024
|Brewers
|L 16-7
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Frankie Montás
|8/9/2024
|Rockies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Tanner Gordon
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|W 11-8
|Away
|Max Fried
|Dakota Hudson
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Kyle Freeland
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
|8/13/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Harrison
|8/14/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Robbie Ray
|8/15/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Logan Webb
|8/16/2024
|Angels
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Soriano
