Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 12 Published 9:25 am Monday, August 12, 2024

On Monday, August 12 at 9:45 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (61-56) visit the San Francisco Giants (61-59) at Oracle Park. Chris Sale will get the call for the Braves, while Blake Snell will take the mound for the Giants.

The Braves (-115), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Giants (-105) This contest’s total is 6.5. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Monday, August 12, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Giants -105

Giants -105 Over/Under: 6.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Sale has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Sale will try to collect his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 21 outings this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in baseball with 153 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .415 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Braves rank 17th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 18th in runs scored with 503 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The Braves average MLB’s 12th-ranked WHIP (1.250).

