How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Monday, August 12, 2024

Monday’s MLB slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

You can find info on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 12

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. Louis Cardinals (60-58) at Cincinnati Reds (57-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-9, 3.7 ERA)

Andrew Abbott (9-9, 3.7 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-6, 3.65 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (59-60) at Cleveland Guardians (69-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.59 ERA)

Ben Lively (10-7, 3.59 ERA) Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.06 ERA)

Houston Astros (62-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-6, 3.07 ERA)

Taj Bradley (6-6, 3.07 ERA) Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (11-5, 3.46 ERA)

Texas Rangers (55-63) at Boston Red Sox (61-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16 ERA)

Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16 ERA) Rangers Starter: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.8 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (65-53) at Minnesota Twins (65-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (10-8, 4.74 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (10-8, 4.74 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (8-7, 3.03 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

New York Yankees (70-49) at Chicago White Sox (28-91)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Ky Bush (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Ky Bush (0-1, 6.75 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (12-5, 3.06 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (7-6, 4.02 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (7-6, 4.02 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 4.38 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (54-64) at Los Angeles Angels (52-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-3, 6.04 ERA)

Davis Daniel (1-3, 6.04 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.44 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-61) at San Diego Padres (66-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66 ERA) Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 4.54 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (44-75) at Arizona Diamondbacks (66-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92 ERA) Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (61-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31 ERA)

Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31 ERA) Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.