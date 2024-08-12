How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12 Published 10:05 am Monday, August 12, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Monday, August 12, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 153 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 11th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Braves’ .305 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9 to pace the majors.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.250).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He’s put together a 2.75 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.

The lefty’s most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Sale is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season heading into this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2024 Brewers L 8-5 Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away – –

