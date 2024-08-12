Mark Cosby, 67 Published 10:53 am Monday, August 12, 2024

Mr. Mark Cosby, age 76, of Tazewell, TN was born November 22, 1947 and went Home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 8, 2024. Mark was a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist church. He worked at England Corsair for many years as a forklift driver. He really enjoyed antiques, trading and mowing, but above all he loved to read his Bible and spend time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Millard and Ruth (Long) Cosby, wife; Brenda Cosby, and brother-in-law; Homer Coffey. He is survived by his children; Ronald Mark Cosby and wife Teresa, Krista Tatman and husband George, Jennifer Carroll and husband Terry; grandchildren, Emilee Carroll, Corey Mark Carroll, Staci Barnett and husband Daniel, Ashley Kilgore and husband Ryan; great granddaughter, Alexis Barnett; sisters; Joyce Coffey, Wilma Lambert and husband Jim. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health for their loving care. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2024 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Junior Williams officiating. The obituary will be read by Rick Keck. Music will be provided by Liza Barnard, Ronnie and Teresa Carey. Graveside services will be conducted 11AM Monday, August 12, 2024 in the Cosby-Poplar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Terry Carroll, Eli Coffey, Michael Coffey, Lavon Gulley, Keith Reynolds, Canden Rains and George Tatman. Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Lambert, Bill Lambert, Bobby Long and Ryan Kilgore. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Cosby Family.