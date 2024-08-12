New law requires parental consent for non-emergency care at schools Published 4:17 pm Monday, August 12, 2024

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

A new Tennessee law requires a doctor or nurse to contact parents before providing non-emergency medical care.

The law also applies to school counseling services when a child is in a physical, psychological or emotional crisis. School counselors are required to contact parents if psychological issues are brought to the attention of a counselor.

The Family Rights and Responsibilities Act went into effect July 1. Similar laws exist in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas.

“In Tennessee, we want parents to be fully informed of their child’s emergency and non-emergency situations at school,” Sen. Ferrell Haile and Rep. Jeremy Faison said in a statement. “This law keeps parents in-the-know and ensures they are properly consulted.”

The Republican lawmakers who sponsored the bill and are looking to inform parents on the law changes as the new school year begins.

Schools can obtain consent from parents at the state of a school year for non-emergency care.

“Parents love and know their child best, and this new law puts parents – not the government or government employees – in charge of making sure their child’s physical, emotional and medical needs are met,” the lawmakers said.