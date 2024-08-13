Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 13 Published 9:24 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants (61-60) will face off against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (62-56) at Oracle Park on Tuesday, August 13. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Giants (-110) as moneyline favorites against the Braves (-110). The over/under for this matchup is 8.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -110

Giants -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (6-7) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed nine hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Morton has started 21 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 153 home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 504 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Braves rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.241 WHIP this season.

