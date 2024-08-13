How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
You will find information on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 13
Washington Nationals (54-65) at Baltimore Orioles (70-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Trevor Rogers (2-10, 4.71 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (8-10, 3.76 ERA)
Miami Marlins (44-75) at Philadelphia Phillies (69-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-3, 5.6 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (1-1, 3.05 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (60-59) at Cincinnati Reds (58-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.9 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-5, 3.28 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (59-61) at Cleveland Guardians (70-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.24 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (63-56) at Detroit Tigers (56-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.57 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-8, 3.13 ERA)
Houston Astros (63-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 4.3 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (5-9, 4.62 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (50-69) at New York Mets (61-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (2-11, 5.72 ERA)
Texas Rangers (55-64) at Boston Red Sox (62-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: José Ureña (3-7, 3.74 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (65-54) at Minnesota Twins (66-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (13-6, 2.72 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (70-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.71 ERA)
New York Yankees (70-50) at Chicago White Sox (29-91)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.91 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-10, 4.42 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (55-64) at Los Angeles Angels (52-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.74 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (10-8, 4.42 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (44-76) at Arizona Diamondbacks (67-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (1-0, 4.76 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (3-8, 4.92 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (56-62) at San Diego Padres (67-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (9-6, 3.34 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.4 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (62-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.08 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.55 ERA)
