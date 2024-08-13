How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

You will find information on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 13

Washington Nationals (54-65) at Baltimore Orioles (70-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Trevor Rogers (2-10, 4.71 ERA)

Trevor Rogers (2-10, 4.71 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (8-10, 3.76 ERA)

Miami Marlins (44-75) at Philadelphia Phillies (69-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-3, 5.6 ERA)

Taijuan Walker (3-3, 5.6 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (1-1, 3.05 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (60-59) at Cincinnati Reds (58-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.9 ERA)

Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.9 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-5, 3.28 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (59-61) at Cleveland Guardians (70-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 0 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (0-0, 0 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.24 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (63-56) at Detroit Tigers (56-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.57 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.57 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-8, 3.13 ERA)

Houston Astros (63-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 4.3 ERA)

Shane Baz (0-1, 4.3 ERA) Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (5-9, 4.62 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (50-69) at New York Mets (61-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86 ERA)

Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86 ERA) Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (2-11, 5.72 ERA)

Texas Rangers (55-64) at Boston Red Sox (62-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11 ERA) Rangers Starter: José Ureña (3-7, 3.74 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (65-54) at Minnesota Twins (66-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (0-0, 0 ERA)

Zebby Matthews (0-0, 0 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (13-6, 2.72 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA)

Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.71 ERA)

New York Yankees (70-50) at Chicago White Sox (29-91)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.91 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.91 ERA) Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-10, 4.42 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (55-64) at Los Angeles Angels (52-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.74 ERA)

Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.74 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (10-8, 4.42 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (44-76) at Arizona Diamondbacks (67-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (1-0, 4.76 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (1-0, 4.76 ERA) Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (3-8, 4.92 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-62) at San Diego Padres (67-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (9-6, 3.34 ERA)

Michael King (9-6, 3.34 ERA) Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.4 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (62-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.08 ERA)

Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.08 ERA) Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.55 ERA)

