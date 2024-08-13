How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13 Published 10:06 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves will meet on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Heliot Ramos and Marcell Ozuna among those expected to step up at the plate.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Fueled by 367 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 504 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the fourth-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.241 WHIP this season.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (6-7) will take the mound for the Braves, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Morton has started 21 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Davis Daniel

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.