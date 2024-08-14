Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 14 Published 9:25 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants (61-61) will host Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (63-56) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 14, with a start time of 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants, at -110, are favored in this game, while the Braves are underdogs at -110. The over/under for this game has been set at 8.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -110

Giants -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes (0-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Holmes has made two starts of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 2.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 13 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 155 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 370 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 508 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.238 WHIP this season.

