Pilot to sponsor Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, won’t change name Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

Pilot will not change the name of the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium or Shields-Watkins Field, but it will become the presenting partner of the stadium’s renovation project.

Email newsletter signup

Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not announced. New signage with the Tennessee logo and Pilot will appear on the east side of Neyland Stadium. Pilot’s branding will appear on each side of Shields-Watkins field and in sponsored content with Tennessee Athletics and the Vol Network.

The 20-year agreement will help to fund some of the $337 million Neyland Stadium renovations, which are funded through athletic department revenue. Because Tennessee is a public university, those funds are considered public funds.

“Because we were committed to preserving the name of Neyland Stadium, finding a partner who shared this vision was essential,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White said. “With deep roots here in Knoxville, Pilot recognizes the significance of Neyland and the importance of tradition to our fans and the university. Our focus continues to preserve and honor our storied past while modernizing to ensure we lead the way in college sports.”

Tennessee recently announced it had hired a development group called the 865 Neyland Project Team to build an entertainment complex on the waterfront next to Neyland Stadium.

The project includes a hotel, rooftop restaurant, conference center, parking and a 175,000 square foot entertainment district between Neyland Stadium and Food City Center.