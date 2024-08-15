Berneda Jean Hipsher, 91 Published 3:48 pm Thursday, August 15, 2024

Berneda Jean Hipsher was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, co-worker, and friend during her astonishing 91 years of life. She passed away peacefully the morning of August 7, 2024 at Serenity Hospice House in Morristown, TN.

Berneda was born on March 20, 1933 in Tazewell, TN to Robert and Josie Brogan. Berneda was the youngest of her late siblings, John, Dovie, Cora, George, Rob, Warren, Faria, and Rometta.

Berneda graduated from Claiborne County High School were she was a member of the Beta Club and a Blue Devil Cheerleader. After graduating, she married Edgar Powell. She and Edgar had two sons, Edgar “Eddie” and Robert “Bobby”. Edgar was killed in an accident, leaving Berneda widowed with 2 young boys. Hard work was a way of life for her and it was not unusual to see her juggling 2 or 3 jobs in effort to give her boys the best possible life.

She worked in accounting at Stone Insurance, later known as Crump Associates, for over a decade. In the mid-70’s, she taught bookkeeping classes to supplement her income as well as working as court recorder. She sold Avon and home interior for several years, where she often received bonuses and gifts for top sales. Her late years were spent working in her flower shop, and she worked until she was 88 arranging flowers.

As her sons were approaching their teenage years, she married John K. Hipsher and was married until his death in January 2021. Berneda’s life held many trials and tragedies to include the loss of her husbands, sons, nieces, nephews, and great-grandson Roman.

Berneda is survived by her granddaughter, Stephanie Powell (Brian Elliott); grandson, Brandon Powell; great-granddaughters, Kylee and Ava Powell; as well as a host of great nephews/nieces, family and friends. She cherished her family, especially her two great-granddaughters who were her pride and joy.

Berneda loved the Lord and loved her church, Grissom Island. She joined by experience in grace and baptism on July 26, 1944. She enjoyed singing and would often lead the church in song. Her love of worship through song led her to write her own songs that she would later share with the congregation, with their favorite being “Church Beside the River”. She held the position of church clerk for many years. Her first recorded ledger was in 1947.

Berneda was known as “mamaw” to many. She was always having sleepovers at her house for her grandkids with most Saturdays being busy spent shopping with a car load of girls. These traditions carried on with her great-granddaughters. Berneda enjoyed the company of others, never meeting a stranger and always wearing a smile on her face- even through the many trials her life had endured. If she was in your presence, you could always count on lots of laughs.

Her selflessness knew no bounds. Her legacy of love will be cherished by all who had the privilege of sharing in her journey.

The family of Berneda will receive friends Sunday, August 11, from 1:00 until 4:00 PM at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service at 4:00 PM. Burial immediately to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Ben Baker

Reading of Eulogy: Freddy Parker

Singer: Brenda Reed

Pallbearers: Robert Davis, Stevie Johnson, Buddy Hipsher, Alan Michael Parker, Dude Vanover and Israel Wolford.

A special thank you to Dr. Ronald Fejeran’s office, Amedysis Hospice, Serenity House and to all of the friends that so generously gave their time to assist with her care. Christy’s florist for beautiful flowers, ministers, singers, pallbearers, Coffey Funeral Home for conducting the service and to all who expressed a token of love and support during this time.