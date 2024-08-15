Braves vs. Giants: Betting Preview for August 15 Published 5:24 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (64-56), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants (61-62) at Oracle Park on Thursday, August 15. The game will begin at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants (-130), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Braves (+110) This matchup has a total of 7.5 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -130

Giants -130 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +110

Braves +110 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (7-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

In 20 starts this season, he’s earned 10 quality starts.

Fried has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the big leagues.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 521 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Braves rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.73) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.237 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

