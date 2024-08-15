How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15 Published 4:05 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Logan Webb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the big leagues.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 521 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Braves rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.237 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves’ Max Fried (7-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Fried has started 20 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2024 Rockies W 11-8 Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler

