How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Published 4:05 am Thursday, August 15, 2024
Logan Webb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the big leagues.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 521 total runs scored this season.
- The Braves have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Braves rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.237 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves’ Max Fried (7-6) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.
- Fried has started 20 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|W 11-8
|Away
|Max Fried
|Dakota Hudson
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|L 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Kyle Freeland
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|W 1-0
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
|8/13/2024
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Harrison
|8/14/2024
|Giants
|W 13-2
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Robbie Ray
|8/15/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Logan Webb
|8/16/2024
|Angels
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Soriano
|8/17/2024
|Angels
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Griffin Canning
|8/18/2024
|Angels
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jack Kochanowicz
|8/20/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Tyler Phillips
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
