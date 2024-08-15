How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 15 Published 2:48 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule has three exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Washington Mystics taking on the Minnesota Lynx.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT

ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: Mercury Live, MARQ, AZFamily, and Amazon Prime Video

Mercury Live, MARQ, AZFamily, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

