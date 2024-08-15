How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 15
Published 2:48 am Thursday, August 15, 2024
Today’s WNBA schedule has three exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Washington Mystics taking on the Minnesota Lynx.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Mercury Live, MARQ, AZFamily, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
