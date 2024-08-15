Town of Cumberland Gap unveils new branding and tourism website Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

After the successful completion of the State of Tennessee’s 2-year “Tennessee Downtowns” program, the town of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee has launched its new tourism brand and website: https://www.townofcumberlandgap.com.

The new branding for this historic town showcases the benefits of living and visiting Cumberland Gap as well as the area‘s geographical and historical attributes. Additionally, the new tourism slogan “Explore Our More” encourages curious and adventurous individuals alike to visit and enjoy all that this tiny charming Tennessee town has to offer. Located where Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia meet (you can hike up to this Tri-State Peak), this quaint town is a great getaway destination for a day, a weekend, or even a week!

The new town logo, color scheme, and associated graphics will be used on all official Cumberland Gap communications materials, swag, marketing, and signage, etc. where the logo is used to represent the town. Among its many features, the new website contains dynamic links to town events, attraction and business pages, an easy-to-follow town walking tour map, and a “town living” section dedicated to local residents. The town’s new branding, color scheme and fresh new photography showcase the splendid nature of visiting and living in the Cumberland Gap region.

“We were able to take advantage of a fantastic program from the state known as ‘Tennessee Downtowns’,” explains Anthony (Tony) Maxwell, President of Guardians of the Gap, a 501c3 non-profit organization that spearheaded the project for the town. “Our organization is steadfast in its desire to help revitalize the Cumberland Gap area for quality of life, tourism, employment, and historic preservation. It’s a national treasure, and though we all live in the area and get to see it every day, we want to ensure that the public gets that same opportunity forever. With the completion of this project, we’ve taken a large step forward in our mission to preserve, protect, and promote this historic town.”

All project deliverables were developed through a collaborative effort between the town of Cumberland Gap, the Guardians of the Gap, Colloredo & Associates, a full-service marketing and advertising agency based out of Knoxville, Tennessee, and representatives from the State of Tennessee’s Main Street team.

“We have to offer a debt of gratitude to Mayor Neal Pucciarelli, our City Council, the State of Tennessee, all Guardians of the Gap members and sponsors, and the residents of Cumberland Gap,” continues Maxwell. “The town’s flexibility, willingness to consider a drastic change, and a desire to help communicate all the town has to offer was instrumental in the marketing you will see from this point moving forward. Many town residents and leaders were given the opportunity to meet with the entire Colloredo team on site to express who we are, who we’d like to attract to our town, and what we were comfortable doing to make that happen. The Colloredo team was able to nail it perfectly, and we look forward to a continued relationship with that firm as we grow our visibility.”

The Town of Cumberland Gap encourages you to come and explore its hiking, biking, historic lodging, varied restaurants, antiques, arts and craft, events, etc.

“We encourage you to come and EXPLORE OUR MORE!”