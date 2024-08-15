WNBA Betting Picks: Thursday, August 15
Published 5:38 am Thursday, August 15, 2024
If you’re planning to bet on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA games, you’ve arrived at the right place — we have computer projections for each one, plus key information for each game.
WNBA Picks Today – August 15
Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-8)
- Total Pick: Over (155.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 86, Mystics 74
How to Watch
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Mercury (+2.5)
- Total Pick: Over (164.5)
- Prediction: Sky 84, Mercury 81
How to Watch
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Mercury Live, MARQ, AZFamily, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sparks (+11.5)
- Total Pick: Under (164.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 87, Sparks 77
How to Watch
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
