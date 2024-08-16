Braves vs. Angels: Betting Preview for August 16 Published 9:25 am Friday, August 16, 2024

In the series opener on Friday, August 16, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (64-57) face off against Zachary Neto and the Los Angeles Angels (52-69). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Braves (-150) as moneyline favorites versus the Angels (+125). This matchup’s total has been listed at 8.5. You can get -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +125

Angels +125 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

The right-hander’s last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Schwellenbach will try to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 159 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .413 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (521 total runs).

The Braves are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.240).

