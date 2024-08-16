How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16 Published 10:05 am Friday, August 16, 2024

The Atlanta Braves versus Los Angeles Angels game on Friday at 9:38 p.m. ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jorge Soler and Zachary Neto.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in MLB play with 159 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (521 total).

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Schwellenbach will aim to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2024 Rockies L 9-8 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels – Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola

