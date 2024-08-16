How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 16

Published 2:48 am Friday, August 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA schedule is worth watching for sure. Among the three contests is the Seattle Storm playing the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

