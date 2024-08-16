How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 16
Published 2:48 am Friday, August 16, 2024
Today’s WNBA schedule is worth watching for sure. Among the three contests is the Seattle Storm playing the Atlanta Dream.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
