How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 16 Published 2:48 am Friday, August 16, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule is worth watching for sure. Among the three contests is the Seattle Storm playing the Atlanta Dream.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

