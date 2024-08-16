How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 17 Published 10:48 pm Friday, August 16, 2024

There are three contests on today’s WNBA schedule, including the New York Liberty against the Las Vegas Aces.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and The U

SportsNet LA and The U Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

