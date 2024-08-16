Operators Fined by a Tennessee Regulator Published 2:25 pm Friday, August 16, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three large casino operators have been fined by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council. BetMGM, ESPN Bet, and Action 24/7 all received fines for different regulatory violations.

BetMGM broke a law by allowing sports bettors to wager on penalties, thus receiving a fine of $25,000. Action 24/7 can only be found in Tennessee, and they had to pay an $18,000 fine for disregarding the self-exclusion option and allowing excluded gamblers to place bets and deposits. ESPN Bet received two fines – one for not self-excluding a better, and another one for promoting gambling to bettors on the self-excluded list. In total, ESPN Bet had to pay $12,000.

Email newsletter signup

While it’s never nice or pleasant to be fined, it does serve as a reassurance to know that players who choose to self-exclude themselves from playing games will continue to be protected. This is one protective measure covered by responsible gambling, which also entails setting daily limits for how much time and money you can spend on games.

Another good practice that can help you keep yourself protected is setting a budget and sticking to it. Keep in mind that it’s possible to play casino games and have fun even if you have a modest budget of 10 dollars. Nowadays, you can easily find a 10-dollar deposit casino that will let you enjoy the latest games without breaking the bank.

Playing in the best online casinos doesn’t have to come at a great cost, as they offer the same benefits for high-rollers and regular players. Apart from the VIP club, casinos give the same welcome and deposit bonuses to all registered gamblers, so you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get the benefits.

However, if living in the State of Tennessee, gambling is going to be a challenge due to the state’s restrictive laws. Currently, there are no land-based casinos in the state, as Tennessee has never passed legislation that permits commercial casino resorts to launch. Currently, all forms of gambling in Tennessee are prohibited, including online gambling.

However, Tennesseans can engage in games on online social casinos that are all about prizes and amusement and not about money. But not all is lost for gambling and betting enthusiasts who need to spend real money to feel the thrill, as the state does allow sports betting. At the moment, there are 11 active sports betting apps in the state, and they offer various sign-up bonuses to new users.

It’s important to remember that Tennessee’s sports betting market is online-only, so there are no land-based places that you can visit to bet on your favorite sports.

While casinos are prohibited, the state does allow betting on horse racing. It also operates an official state lottery, so you will be able to try your luck this way.

For the time being, all gamblers who want to experience the excitement of live poker and blackjack will have to venture outside the state borders. Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey are only some of the states that have legalized gambling, so make sure to include gambling in your itinerary.