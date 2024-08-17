Braves vs. Angels: Betting Preview for August 17 Published 9:25 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (64-58) on Saturday, August 17, when they square off against Zachary Neto and the Los Angeles Angels (53-69) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 9:38 p.m. ET.

The Braves, at -227, are favored in this contest, while the Angels are underdogs at +180. The over/under for this contest has been set at 8.5.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -227

Braves -227 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +180

Angels +180 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (13-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering four hits.

Sale enters this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Sale heads into the game with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in baseball with 159 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .412 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (523 total runs).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.239).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.