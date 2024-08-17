How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:33 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

The MLB slate today, which includes the Cleveland Guardians squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers, is sure to please.

Information on live coverage of today’s MLB play is available for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 17

Seattle Mariners (63-60) at Pittsburgh Pirates (57-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (5-7, 4.07 ERA)

Bailey Falter (5-7, 4.07 ERA) Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (10-11, 3.4 ERA)

New York Yankees (73-50) at Detroit Tigers (59-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (3-5, 5.76 ERA)

Keider Montero (3-5, 5.76 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (13-7, 4.18 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (57-65) at Chicago Cubs (60-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (3-5, 3.16 ERA)

Justin Steele (3-5, 3.16 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-11, 4.3 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-54) at Tampa Bay Rays (60-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 4.61 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 4.61 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.69 ERA)

Miami Marlins (45-77) at New York Mets (63-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-6, 4.17 ERA)

Luis Severino (7-6, 4.17 ERA) Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-2, 5.2 ERA)

Washington Nationals (55-68) at Philadelphia Phillies (72-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (8-8, 3.63 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (8-8, 3.63 ERA) Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.5 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (67-55) at Cincinnati Reds (60-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (9-4, 3.99 ERA)

Nick Lodolo (9-4, 3.99 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (9-6, 3.5 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (69-53) at Texas Rangers (56-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-6, 3.75 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi (8-6, 3.75 ERA) Twins Starter: David Festa (2-2, 5.2 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (64-57) at Baltimore Orioles (72-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (0-0, 0 ERA)

Cade Povich (0-0, 0 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 4.97 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (62-62) at Oakland Athletics (52-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (3-3, 3.92 ERA)

Osvaldo Bido (3-3, 3.92 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-2, 5.4 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (30-93) at Houston Astros (65-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (10-7, 3.96 ERA)

Hunter Brown (10-7, 3.96 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.34 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-51) at St. Louis Cardinals (60-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA)

Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (0-0, 0 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (72-50) at Milwaukee Brewers (70-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (7-7, 4.11 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (7-7, 4.11 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.39 ERA)

San Diego Padres (69-54) at Colorado Rockies (45-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.75 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.75 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (11-9, 3.41 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (64-58) at Los Angeles Angels (53-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.18 ERA)

Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.18 ERA) Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.61 ERA)

