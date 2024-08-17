How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:33 am Saturday, August 17, 2024
The MLB slate today, which includes the Cleveland Guardians squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers, is sure to please.
Information on live coverage of today’s MLB play is available for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 17
Seattle Mariners (63-60) at Pittsburgh Pirates (57-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (5-7, 4.07 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (10-11, 3.4 ERA)
New York Yankees (73-50) at Detroit Tigers (59-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (3-5, 5.76 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (13-7, 4.18 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (57-65) at Chicago Cubs (60-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (3-5, 3.16 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-11, 4.3 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (69-54) at Tampa Bay Rays (60-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 4.61 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.69 ERA)
Miami Marlins (45-77) at New York Mets (63-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-6, 4.17 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-2, 5.2 ERA)
Washington Nationals (55-68) at Philadelphia Phillies (72-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (8-8, 3.63 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.5 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (67-55) at Cincinnati Reds (60-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (9-4, 3.99 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (9-6, 3.5 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (69-53) at Texas Rangers (56-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-6, 3.75 ERA)
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-2, 5.2 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (64-57) at Baltimore Orioles (72-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 4.97 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (62-62) at Oakland Athletics (52-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (3-3, 3.92 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-2, 5.4 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (30-93) at Houston Astros (65-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (10-7, 3.96 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.34 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (72-51) at St. Louis Cardinals (60-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (0-0, 0 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (72-50) at Milwaukee Brewers (70-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (7-7, 4.11 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.39 ERA)
San Diego Padres (69-54) at Colorado Rockies (45-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.75 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (11-9, 3.41 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (64-58) at Los Angeles Angels (53-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.18 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.61 ERA)
