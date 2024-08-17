How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
Published 10:05 am Saturday, August 17, 2024
Griffin Canning will look to shut down Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves when they square off against his Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:38 p.m. ET.
Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 159 total home runs.
- Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (523 total runs).
- The Braves are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves average MLB’s 12th-ranked WHIP (1.239).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering four hits.
- Sale is looking to pick up his 13th quality start of the year in this game.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year entering this outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|W 1-0
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
|8/13/2024
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Harrison
|8/14/2024
|Giants
|W 13-2
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Robbie Ray
|8/15/2024
|Giants
|L 6-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Logan Webb
|8/16/2024
|Angels
|L 3-2
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Soriano
|8/17/2024
|Angels
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Griffin Canning
|8/18/2024
|Angels
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jack Kochanowicz
|8/20/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Tyler Phillips
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
