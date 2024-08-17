How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17 Published 10:05 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

Griffin Canning will look to shut down Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves when they square off against his Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:38 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 159 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (523 total runs).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves average MLB’s 12th-ranked WHIP (1.239).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering four hits.

Sale is looking to pick up his 13th quality start of the year in this game.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year entering this outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2024 Giants W 1-0 Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels – Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore

