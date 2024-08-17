Ravens, 49ers, Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

Published 7:18 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking for an updated view of the NFL and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Chiefs
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Jets
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Browns
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Cardinals
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Rams
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Ravens
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Lions
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Cowboys
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Eagles
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
  • TV Channel: Peacock

10. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Jaguars
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Panthers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Patriots
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Commanders
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Falcons
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Colts
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Dolphins
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Chargers
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Broncos
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Texans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Giants
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Titans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Seahawks
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Packers
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
  • TV Channel: Peacock

24. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Raiders
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Bears
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Steelers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Bills
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ 49ers
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Vikings
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Bengals
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 0-17
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Saints
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

