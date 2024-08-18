Braves vs. Angels: Betting Preview for August 18 Published 5:25 am Sunday, August 18, 2024

In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 18, Charlie Morton will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (65-58) as they square off against the Los Angeles Angels (53-70), who will answer with Jack Kochanowicz. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-159) as moneyline favorites versus the Angels (+135). This matchup’s over/under has been set at 9. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -159

Braves -159 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +135

Angels +135 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (6-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Morton is trying to record his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Morton heads into this matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (534 total).

The Braves rank 21st in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.241).

