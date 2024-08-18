How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:33 am Sunday, August 18, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 18

Miami Marlins (45-78) at New York Mets (64-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

12:05 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.43 ERA)

Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.43 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.28 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (65-57) at Baltimore Orioles (72-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.39 ERA)

Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.39 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-9, 4.21 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (63-61) at Pittsburgh Pirates (58-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-4, 5.87 ERA)

Jake Woodford (0-4, 5.87 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-9, 3.42 ERA)

Washington Nationals (55-69) at Philadelphia Phillies (73-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.68 ERA)

Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.68 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.72 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (68-55) at Cincinnati Reds (60-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (10-9, 3.59 ERA)

Andrew Abbott (10-9, 3.59 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (8-8, 3.32 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (61-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 5.4 ERA)

Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 5.4 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (3-0, 2.43 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (72-51) at Milwaukee Brewers (71-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (10-4, 3.72 ERA)

Colin Rea (10-4, 3.72 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.71 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (30-94) at Houston Astros (66-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (12-5, 3.37 ERA)

Framber Valdez (12-5, 3.37 ERA) White Sox Starter: Ky Bush (0-1, 5.19 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-52) at St. Louis Cardinals (61-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA)

Sonny Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.5 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (57-66) at Chicago Cubs (61-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.16 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.16 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (5-3, 4.92 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (70-53) at Texas Rangers (56-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.79 ERA)

Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.79 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.67 ERA)

San Diego Padres (70-54) at Colorado Rockies (45-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.05 ERA)

Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.05 ERA) Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.2 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (65-58) at Los Angeles Angels (53-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 7.98 ERA)

Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 7.98 ERA) Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.48 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (62-63) at Oakland Athletics (53-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (10-8, 4.32 ERA)

JP Sears (10-8, 4.32 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.91 ERA)

New York Yankees (73-51) at Detroit Tigers (60-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

7:10 PM ET Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.53 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.53 ERA) Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (8-6, 4.01 ERA)

