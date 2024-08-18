How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:33 am Sunday, August 18, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 18
Miami Marlins (45-78) at New York Mets (64-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.43 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.28 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (65-57) at Baltimore Orioles (72-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.39 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-9, 4.21 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (63-61) at Pittsburgh Pirates (58-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-4, 5.87 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-9, 3.42 ERA)
Washington Nationals (55-69) at Philadelphia Phillies (73-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.68 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.72 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (68-55) at Cincinnati Reds (60-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (10-9, 3.59 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (8-8, 3.32 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (69-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (61-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 5.4 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (3-0, 2.43 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (72-51) at Milwaukee Brewers (71-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (10-4, 3.72 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.71 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (30-94) at Houston Astros (66-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (12-5, 3.37 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Ky Bush (0-1, 5.19 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (72-52) at St. Louis Cardinals (61-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.5 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (57-66) at Chicago Cubs (61-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.16 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (5-3, 4.92 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (70-53) at Texas Rangers (56-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.79 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.67 ERA)
San Diego Padres (70-54) at Colorado Rockies (45-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.05 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.2 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (65-58) at Los Angeles Angels (53-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 7.98 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.48 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (62-63) at Oakland Athletics (53-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (10-8, 4.32 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.91 ERA)
New York Yankees (73-51) at Detroit Tigers (60-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.53 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (8-6, 4.01 ERA)
