How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18 Published 4:05 am Sunday, August 18, 2024

Jorge Soler and Nolan Schanuel will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: BSW

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in baseball with 162 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 534 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (6-7) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Morton is looking to record his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 22 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2024 Giants W 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels – Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Grant Holmes Tyler Phillips 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home – –

