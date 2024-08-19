Claiborne Animal Shelter employee awarded Petco Love Scholarship for Veterinary Technician Program Published 8:30 am Monday, August 19, 2024

In a heartwarming recognition of dedication and hard work, Carol Mabe, the Animal Health and Welfare Manager at the Claiborne Animal Shelter, has been awarded a prestigious Petco Love Registered Veterinary Technician Scholarship to pursue her veterinary technician degree at Penn Foster, an innovative online learning provider. This scholarship not only honors Carol’s commitment to animal welfare but also highlights the vital role veterinary technicians play in animal shelters.

Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization, is taking a proactive approach to tackle the Registered Veterinary Technician (RVT) shortage by launching the Petco Love Registered Veterinary Technician Scholarship Fund. This scholarship fund aims to address the growing concerns surrounding lack of access to care by increasing the number of registered veterinary technicians serving the most vulnerable pets, those at animal shelters, and those whose pet parents struggle financially.

Since joining the Claiborne Animal Shelter in 2021, Carol has demonstrated an unwavering passion for the well-being of the pets in her care. Her journey from a shelter employee to the Animal Health and Welfare Manager is a testament to her hard work, compassion, and leadership skills. With her new educational opportunity, Carol aims to enhance her knowledge and skills to better serve the pets of Claiborne County.

The presence of a veterinary technician in an animal shelter is crucial. These professionals provide essential medical care, conduct health assessments, and ensure that every pet receives the attention they deserve. They play a key role in promoting animal health and welfare, helping to reduce the spread of diseases, and facilitating successful adoptions. With Carol’s advancing education, the Claiborne Animal Shelter will be better equipped to address the health needs of its pets and improve overall shelter operations.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to Petco Love for their continued support and partnership with the Claiborne Animal Shelter. Their commitment to fostering the growth and development of animal welfare organizations is making a significant impact in our community. Thanks to Petco Love’s generosity, the shelter is not only able to provide a safe haven for pets in need, but also to empower dedicated individuals like Carol to reach their full potential.

As Carol embarks on this new educational journey, the Claiborne Animal Shelter community stands behind her, excited for the positive changes her advanced skills will bring to the pets they all cherish. With support from organizations like Petco Love, the future of animal welfare in Claiborne County looks brighter than ever.