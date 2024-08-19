Nash and crew bringing pride back to the Panthers in 2024 Published 8:30 am Monday, August 19, 2024

Despite coming off a 1-9 season, there is a lot of excitement around the Cumberland Gap football program entering 2024.

A lot of young players got valuable experience last year and a new coaching staff is in place geared toward bringing back the community pride that the old Powell Valley teams enjoyed.

“Our main goal is to bring back what football used to be in this valley,” new head coach Nick Nash said. “Most of the guys on this staff played at Powell Valley and we want to bring that excitement back to the community for the game of football.”

Assistant coach Brad Pearman added that he remembers when folks from all over the valley would come out and pack the stands and stand along the fence every Friday night.

“It was a tradition and that’s something that has slipped away over the years here at Cumberland Gap,” he said. “That Powell Valley tenacity and grit that we’re going to hit you every play as hard as we can — You might beat us, but you’re going to go home knowing that you were in a football game. In my opinion that’s what has been missing.”

“That’s what we want to bring back,” Nash said. “We’re not discounting any other coaching staff or any other classes that have been here previously. I think our community has seen that over the last few weeks and we’re headed in the right direction. We have to change the culture before we can change the scoreboard.”

Numbers are way up for the Panthers and this year’s roster boasts 27 sophomores and 12 freshmen along with three seniors and four juniors.

Nash called the sophomore class a once every 20- or 25-year class for this area.

“It’s not just about the numbers, there are some very good athletes and I’m excited about what they’re going to mean for this program for the next three years and going forward,” he said. “A lot of these kids are young so we’re going to have to earn every win that we get this season — but we don’t use that as an excuse — this coaching staff is ready to go to war with this team.”

On offense the Panthers are going to be a run and shoot team operating out of the pistol formation. Entering the season they plan to rotate two quarterbacks: senior Allen Brooks and sophomore Noah Meyer.

“Allen Brooks is just a football player. He’s over 6-foot and over 200-pounds, you can line him up at running back or tight end or even at tackle and he’s going to make plays for you,” Nash said. “Meyer is a sophomore who can really throw it on the run and we want to bring him along so he’s ready to take over that position by next year.”

Junior Landon Eldridge and sophomore Jaden Pearman are the primary running backs with sophomore Hunter Sturgill also pushing for carries.

Outside junior Hunter Gibson will move around the formation as a jack of all trades at receiver with sophomores Benson Hensley and Jacob Jordan starting at wideout. Senior Hunter Wilhoit provides veteran leadership for the receiver position.

Junior Erik McCorkle will see time at tight end with Brooks also lining up there when he’s not at quarterback.

“We’re going to be about 45-55 pass-run. Our big thing is getting the ball to our speed guys out in space,” Nash said.

The offensive line is anchored by senior Caleb Irvin and junior John Mac Owens. Sophomore Logan Barmann is the center with freshman Lucas Heck and sophomore Jacob Claggett rounding out the line.

“Caleb is a great kid who works hard,” Nash said. “Even though they’re young overall, I think they’re going to be a great line for us.”

That group will also rotate along the defensive front along with sophomores Tyler Medley, TJ Jones and juniors Daltyn Smith and Maric Russell.

Landon Eldridge and Jaden Pearman are the inside linebackers. Allen Brooks and sophomore Curtis Hunley are the outside linebackers. Gibson and Hensley are the starters at safety with Jordan, Hensley, Meyer and Wilhoit seeing time at corner.

Selected as captains by the team are senior Allen Brooks, junior Landon Eldridge and Hunter Gibson and sophomores Jaden Pearman and Noah Meyer.

“Those captains were voted on by the team, the staff didn’t have anything to do with it,” Nash said. “I think it’s an impressive thing to have a team of 45 kids and two of your captains are sophomores with two juniors and one senior.”

The Panthers open the season this Friday at home against Cosby.