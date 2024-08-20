Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 20 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) will lean on Alec Bohm when they visit Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (66-58) at Truist Park on Tuesday, August 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 p.m. ET.

At +105, the Braves are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this game against the Phillies, who are -130. This game has an over/under of 8 runs (over -110; under -110).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -130

Phillies -130 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +105

Braves +105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 28 against the New York Mets, throwing three innings without allowing a run.

He has 10 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Lopez has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 163 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 537 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Braves pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

