How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20 Published 7:07 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to get the better of Reynaldo Lopez, the Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 163 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 537 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Lopez (7-4) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 28 against the New York Mets, throwing three innings without allowing a run.

In 19 starts this season, he’s earned 10 quality starts.

Lopez has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2024 Giants W 13-2 Away Grant Holmes Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies – Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz

