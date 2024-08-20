How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Published 7:07 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to get the better of Reynaldo Lopez, the Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves’ 163 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 537 total runs scored this season.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will hand the ball to Lopez (7-4) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 28 against the New York Mets, throwing three innings without allowing a run.
- In 19 starts this season, he’s earned 10 quality starts.
- Lopez has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2024
|Giants
|W 13-2
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Robbie Ray
|8/15/2024
|Giants
|L 6-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Logan Webb
|8/16/2024
|Angels
|L 3-2
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Soriano
|8/17/2024
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Griffin Canning
|8/18/2024
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jack Kochanowicz
|8/20/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Zack Wheeler
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.