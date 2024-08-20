How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 20 Published 2:48 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

The WNBA lineup today, which includes the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty — one of three games — should be interesting.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.