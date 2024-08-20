Tazewell Police Chief adding to his leadership role Published 8:30 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Congratulations to Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers who was recently sworn in to the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police board of directors for District 2 which covers Blount, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Jefferson, Knox, Sevier, and Union counties.

The Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police was created August 12, 1970 by a group of founding fathers serving as Chiefs of Police. Meetings held June 24th and 25th lead to the development of the Articles of Incorporation and were appropriately filed and granted a charter by the Secretary of State of Tennessee. The founding members are provided below:

Formed after being summoned to the state capitol by the General Assembly to gain the law enforcement perspective on implementing the recommendations of the 1967 Johnson Commission, the founders focused on three areas of development, including leadership training, public safety policy and minimum standards for hiring law enforcement officers in Tennessee.

Email newsletter signup

Within a year, the voices of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police were heard and Tennessee adopted by statute the minimum standards for hiring law enforcement officers, forever changing law enforcement in Tennessee. Over the next 50 plus years, the TACP membership has continued to follow the intent of the founding fathers of the Association through leadership growth and development, as well as promoting sound public safety policy to make secure the communities served from Bristol to Memphis.

Today more than 1,000 members make up the Association today, making it the largest law enforcement leadership organization in Tennessee.

Chief Jeremy Myers has served as Chief of Police for the Tazewell Police Department since 2018. He has worked for the department since 2010, serving as a police officer, corporal, training officer, investigator, lieutenant, acting chief, and now Chief of Police.

When appointed, he became the youngest police chief in the city’s history at just 33 years old. His law enforcement career began in 2006 with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Myers serves on several boards and is actively involved with his church. He also serves as a substitute school bus driver for the local school system.

When not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and kids, two of which were adopted through the state foster care system, boating, camping, singing and playing music.