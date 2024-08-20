Tennessee offers free diapers to TennCare children Published 8:30 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

By J.D. Davison

The Center Square

The state of Tennessee plans to give 100 diapers per month to children less than 2 years old enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program.

The General Assembly approved $30 million for the program in 2023 as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s Strong Family Initiative. The state spends about $14 billion annually on TennCare, which provides health care for about 1.5 million Tennesseans.

“Strong families are the foundation for strong communities, and with our Strong Families Initiative, we’re taking bold steps to support families like never before by easing the financial burden on new mothers,” Lee said. “Through responsible management of our TennCare program and the shared savings model, these crucial services will be provided at no additional cost to Tennesseans. Together, we’ll strengthen families and create a brighter future.”

The state received federal approval for the program in May and became the first state in the country to offer the benefit this month.

It comes through the TennCare III Medicaid waiver, which rewards the state through shared savings from the Medicaid program’s management. Lee said the state saved $600 million in shared savings during the first two years of its 10-year waiver.

TennCare is partnering with pharmacies across the state to provide access to the benefit. To receive diapers, TennCare or CoverKids members may walk into any participating pharmacy and show their child’s OptumRx TennCare pharmacy card or provide their child’s social security number at the pharmacy.

New parents waiting on a TennCare ID for their newborn may temporarily use their own TennCare pharmacy ID card or social security number. No prescription is required.

Diaper brands covered by the benefit in the initial launch are Huggies, Cuties, Pampers or Luvs. However, the pharmacies will ultimately decide which brands they carry.