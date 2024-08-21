ACC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
With Week 0 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the ACC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, check our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
ACC Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Florida State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Last Game Result: 63-3 loss against Georgia
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Clemson
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 38-35 win against Kentucky
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Louisville
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 42-28 loss against USC
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 36th
Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: SMU
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Last Game Result: 23-14 loss against Boston College
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Duke
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 17-10 win against Troy
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: North Carolina State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 28-19 loss against Kansas State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Last Game Result: 41-20 win against Tulane
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Last Game Result: 31-24 loss against Rutgers
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Last Game Result: 30-17 win against UCF
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: California
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Last Game Result: 34-14 loss against Texas Tech
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: North Carolina
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Last Game Result: 30-10 loss against West Virginia
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 12: Boston College
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 23-14 win against SMU
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Virginia
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Last Game Result: 55-17 loss against Virginia Tech
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 14: Stanford
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Last Game Result: 56-23 loss against Notre Dame
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 15: Wake Forest
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Last Game Result: 35-31 loss against Syracuse
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 16: Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 30-19 loss against Duke
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 17: Syracuse
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Last Game Result: 45-0 loss against South Florida
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.