Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
With Week 0 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big Sky, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Montana
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 6th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Montana State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 14th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ New Mexico
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Idaho
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 22nd
Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: UC Davis
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 41st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Sacramento State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 27th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 18th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Weber State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 31st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Portland State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 32nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 19th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: Idaho State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 16th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 25th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 12: Cal Poly
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 29th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.