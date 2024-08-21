Big South-OVC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big South-OVC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Big South-OVC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Tennessee-Martin

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

0-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 69th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1

0-0 | 9-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 56th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3

0-0 | 7-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 91st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 49th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ North Alabama

@ North Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5

0-0 | 5-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 83rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Tennessee State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7

0-0 | 5-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 100th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Charleston Southern

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

0-0 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 67th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Lindenwood

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 72nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9

0-0 | 0-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 4th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

