Big South-OVC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big South-OVC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
Big South-OVC Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Tennessee-Martin
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 69th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 56th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 91st
Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 49th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 83rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Tennessee State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 100th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 67th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Lindenwood
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 72nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 4th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.