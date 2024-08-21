Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 21 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (67-58) and Philadelphia Phillies (73-52) match up at Truist Park on Wednesday, August 21, Max Fried will get the ball for the Braves, while the Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 p.m. ET.

At -105, the Phillies are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Braves, who are -115. Sportsbooks have set the over/under for this matchup at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105

Phillies -105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Fried (7-7) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Fried enters this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in baseball with 164 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (540 total runs).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

The Braves have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).

