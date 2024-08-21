Holland: Hearing is one thing, obeying is another Published 8:30 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Billy Holland

Columnist

Having the opportunity to be engaged in a constant dialogue with Christ is more than just a hope. It can happen just the same as when we sit at our kitchen table and have an enjoyable conversation with a friend. And how is this possible? Because He’s real the same as you and I are real. Remember that old song, “My God is real, for I can feel Him in my soul?” If you believe He has spoken to people before, why can’t He speak to you? God communicates to us in our conscience, by providence, teachers, and most importantly through His holy word. We read in the Bible that He also speaks through dreams, and visions, and has spoken audibly. Whatever way He chooses to make contact, it’s our responsibility according to Revelation 2:7 to have ears to hear what He has to say.

Email newsletter signup

According to God’s holy word, The Alpha and Omega created us with the intent to have a tangible alliance and bond with Him in a Father and child relationship. Have you ever felt the peace and love of His presence? If you are seeking and desiring to know God personally, ask Him to help you understand. If you have fallen away, take some time and talk to Him today. Tell Him you’re sorry. It’s true, He’s a Spirit, but so are we and this is how we connect. We listen with our spiritual discernment and focus with our spiritual eyes. Even though often it’s difficult to hear Him, He actually has a lot to say. The problem is that only a few people are paying attention because they are not interested. It’s just like everything else, whatever we are consumed with will have our complete attention.

There is nothing ordinary in God’s presence. He can still get His point across and use whatever He knows will get our attention. He is all around us and in everything. His love and mercy is in the warmth of the Sun, His peace is within the doves’ song, His power is felt in the Ocean waves, and His infinite authority is seen in the universe. Each of us have priorities and I pray that our strongest passion is to abide in the shadow of the Almighty and learn to live in the secret place of the Most High.

For those who are determined to listen to His still small voice, we have a beautiful assurance that He’s always listening to us. Psalm 5:3 says, “In the morning, Lord you hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.”How sad that many choose to live a lonely and empty existence as they are convinced that God has no intention to intervene with those He created. The truth is, He loves everyone and wants to be involved with people more than anything. Not only does God want to be at the center of our lives, He has also created us to fellowship in unity with other believers. Like many of you, I’m truly grateful that we’ve not been abandoned to survive in this harsh world on our own.

Spiritual transformation does not happen with a whim or formula, and declaring that we believe in God is a noble statement, but it will take more than charisma, intelligence, or happy thoughts to be an overcomer for Christ. If you have not been born again, you need to start there and sincerely call upon Jesus to save you. He came to earth because He loved us, and died on a cross because His blood was the ransom to redeem us. He rose from the dead which secured the eternal future for all those who will embrace Him as their Lord and Savior. If we are purchased, the short version is that we are now accountable for surrendering our will to Him.

Victorious Christian living is driven by love, perseverance, sacrifice, and humility, and let’s not forget we are required to be controlled, and empowered by the Holy Spirit. We hear about being religious but not so much about walking in obedience. It seems that many who identify themselves as Christians, either do not know what salvation means or don’t care. We are reminded the cross is an instrument of death and how taking up our cross and following Him refers to the death of our old carnal nature. Jesus being our Lord and Master means we listen and follow His plans instead of our own.

Dr. Holland is a minister, chaplain, and Christian author. Discover more about the Christian life at Billyhollandministries.com.