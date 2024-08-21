How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 21: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:31 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees is one of many solid options on today’s MLB slate.

You will find info on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 21

Baltimore Orioles (74-53) at New York Mets (65-61)

TV Channel: MLB Network

1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.46 ERA)

Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.46 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin (0-0, 0 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (66-59) at Houston Astros (68-57)

TV Channel: MLB Network

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.95 ERA)

Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.95 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.56 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-66) at Texas Rangers (58-69)

TV Channel: BSSW

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.2 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.2 ERA) Pirates Starter: Domingo Germán (0-0, 3 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (30-97) at San Francisco Giants (65-63)

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.17 ERA)

Logan Webb (11-8, 3.17 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.61 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (70-56) at San Diego Padres (72-55)

TV Channel: BSN

6:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29 ERA)

Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3, 3.77 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-56) at Miami Marlins (46-80)

TV Channel: BSFL

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.88 ERA)

Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.88 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (47-79) at Washington Nationals (56-70)

TV Channel: MASN

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (6-7, 4.44 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (6-7, 4.44 ERA) Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-4, 7 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (73-52) at New York Yankees (73-53)

TV Channel: BSGL

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (6-10, 4.2 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (6-10, 4.2 ERA) Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (61-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (59-67)

TV Channel: BSOH

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.93 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.93 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.25 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (73-52) at Atlanta Braves (67-58)

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-7, 3.62 ERA)

Max Fried (7-7, 3.62 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (73-52) at St. Louis Cardinals (61-64)

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.26 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.26 ERA) Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.81 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (61-65) at Chicago Cubs (62-64)

TV Channel: MARQ

8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (8-7, 3.62 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (8-7, 3.62 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

Los Angeles Angels (54-72) at Kansas City Royals (70-56)

TV Channel: BSKC

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 3.68 ERA)

Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 3.68 ERA) Angels Starter: Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (63-62) at Oakland Athletics (54-72)

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.64 ERA)

Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.64 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.69 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (64-62) at Los Angeles Dodgers (74-52)

TV Channel: MLB Network

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 3.06 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (9-5, 3.06 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-9, 2.96 ERA)

