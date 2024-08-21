How to Watch Monroe County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 23

Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Fancy watching some high school football in Monroe County, Tennessee this week? For specifics on how to watch or stream the games, see below.

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Monroe County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 23

Time (ET) Location Streaming
Tellico Plains High School at Eagleton College and Career Academy 6:55 PM Maryville, TN Watch this game here
Sweetwater High School at Sequoyah High School – Madisonville 7:30 PM Madisonville, TN Watch this game here

