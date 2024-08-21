How to Watch Scott County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 23 Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

There is high school football action in Scott County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to stream the matchups is provided right here.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Scott County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Scott County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 23

Time (ET) Location Streaming Oneida High School at Rockwood High School 7:30 PM Rockwood, TN Watch this game here

Keep up with all the high school football action this season by signing up for the NFHS Network!