How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21 Published 7:07 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves and Jorge Soler on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 164 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (540 total).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.70 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.230).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Fried enters this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2024 Giants L 6-0 Away Max Fried Logan Webb 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies – Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.