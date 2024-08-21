How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 21

Published 2:48 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 21

The Minnesota Lynx versus the Las Vegas Aces is one of two compelling options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

