MEAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC going into Week 0 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: North Carolina Central

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 103rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Howard

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 94th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Morgan State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 82nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: South Carolina State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 112th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Norfolk State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 104th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: Florida A&M
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Delaware State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 96th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ Hawaii
  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

