MEAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC going into Week 0 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 103rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Howard
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 94th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Morgan State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 82nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: South Carolina State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 112th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Norfolk State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 104th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Delaware State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 96th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
