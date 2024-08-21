MEAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC going into Week 0 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: North Carolina Central

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 103rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Howard

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-3

0-0 | 6-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 94th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Morgan State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 82nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: South Carolina State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5

0-0 | 4-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 112th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Norfolk State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8

0-0 | 2-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 104th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Delaware State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11

0-0 | 0-11 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 96th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

