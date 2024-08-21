MWC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Seeking an updated view of the MWC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

MWC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Boise State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 35-22 loss against UCLA
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Wyoming

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Last Game Result: 16-15 win against Toledo
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Air Force

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 31-21 win against James Madison
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd

Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: UNLV

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Last Game Result: 49-36 loss against Kansas
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: San Jose State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
  • Last Game Result: 24-14 loss against Coastal Carolina
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Fresno State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Last Game Result: 37-10 win against New Mexico State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Colorado State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Last Game Result: 27-24 loss against Hawaii
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: San Diego State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Last Game Result: 33-18 win against Fresno State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Utah State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Last Game Result: 45-22 loss against Georgia State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Hawaii

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
  • Last Game Result: 27-24 win against Colorado State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: Delaware State
  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

No. 11: New Mexico

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
  • Last Game Result: 44-41 loss against Utah State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: Montana State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Nevada

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12
  • Last Game Result: 42-6 loss against Wyoming
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 93rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: SMU
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

Big South-OVC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

MEAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup