Southland Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team is on top of the Southland as we head into Week 0 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 95th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Nicholls State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 80th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Lamar

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 87th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Stephen F. Austin

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 59th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Southeastern Louisiana

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 89th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 90th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 68th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: McNeese

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 79th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 77th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

