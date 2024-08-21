Southland Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Which team is on top of the Southland as we head into Week 0 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 95th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Nicholls State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 80th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Lamar
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 87th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Stephen F. Austin
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 59th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Southeastern Louisiana
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 89th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Houston Christian
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 90th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 68th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: McNeese
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 79th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 77th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
