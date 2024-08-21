SWAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
With Week 0 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SWAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Florida A&M
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 122nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Norfolk State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Jackson State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 126th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Alabama State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 119th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Alcorn State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 127th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Texas Southern
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 121st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Grambling State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 128th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Southern University
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 120th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 113th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 118th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 125th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-11
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 116th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 12: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 123rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
